Jaunpur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Jaunpur parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra and Badshahpur.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Krishna Pratap Singh had won the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat with a massive margin of 146310 votes. Krishna Pratap Singh had bagged 3,67,149 votes as against Bahujan Samaj Party's Subhash Pandey who stood at the second spot with 2,20,839 votes. Samajwadi Party's Parasnath Yadav came third with 1,80,003 votes.

In the 2009 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's Dhananjay Singh had won the seat by securing 302618 votes. Samajwadi Party's Paras Nath Yadav had bagged the second spot with 2,22,233 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party's Seema had secured 1,43,351 votes.

In Jaunpur, 61.17 per cent or 10,07,235 voters had exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 21 contestants who were in the fray, 18 had lost their deposits.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again fielded sitting MP Krishna Pratap Singh to defend the seat. As part of the SP, BSP alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party has named Shyam Singh from the seat. Devrat is contesting on a Congress ticket while others in the fray include Brijesh Kumar from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and Sangeeta Devi from Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia).