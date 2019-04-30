close

Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jhargram Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

File Photo

Jhargram is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting in Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Ashok Kumar Murmu of Bahujan Samaj Party, Kunar Hembram of Bharatiya Janata Party, Deblina Hembram of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Birbaha Saren of All India Trinamool Congress and Jageswar Hembram of Indian National Congress are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Jhargram Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Jhargram parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Garhbeta, Salboni, Binpur and Bandwan.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jhargram Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Ashok Kumar Murmu Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Kunar Hembram Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Deblina Hembram Communist Party of India (Marxist)
4 Birbaha Saren All India Trinamool Congress
5 Jageswar Hembram Indian National Congress
6 Birbaha Hansda Jharkhand Party (Naren)
7 Maheswar Hembram Akhil Bhartiya Jharkhand Party
8 SUSHIL MANDI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
9 NARENDRA NATH HEMBRAM Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Uma Saren had won the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 347883 votes.

Uma Saren had bagged 674504 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Pulin Bihari Baske who secured 326621 votes. 

