Junagadh Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Junagadh constituency covers seven assembly segments – Junagadh, Visavadar, Mangrol, Somnath, Talala, Kodinar which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes and Una.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rajeshbhai Chudasama, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 1.35 lakh votes. He had defeated Punjabhai Vansh of the Indian National Congress (INC). Chudasama had secured 513179 votes while Vansh Madam got 377347 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 63.43 percent across 1700 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Atul Sekhada of the Aam Aadmi Party and Harilal

Ranchhodbhai Chauhan who was an Independent.

In the year 2009, Dinubhai Solanki of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 13 thousand votes against INC's Jashubhai Barad. While Solanki got 355335 seats, Barad secured 341576 seats.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Harilal Ranchhodbhai Chauhan and Sevra Bachubhai Kalabhai, both of them were Independent.