Kaam kare jo, umeed usi se ho: BJP announces campaign theme for 2019 Lok Sabha election

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the theme of 'Kaam kare jo, umeed usi se ho' (people expect from the one who delivers). The campaign theme was announced on Sunday at the launch of a month-long exercise 'Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath' through which the BJP will be seeking suggestions from 10 crore people across the country to help the party prepare its 'sankalp patra' (manifesto).

With the launch of the new campaign theme, the party has moved beyond its slogan used in the 2014 election of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Amit Shah on Sunday said that the "unique experiment" of preparing a manifesto by including the suggestions of the people will strengthen the democracy. "What kind of country people want and what is their suggestion to achieve this; this exercise will reach out to them to seek their views," Shah said. He said that through such a manifesto will help the party realise the dream of a New India.

The party chose a waiter at the hotel, where the programme was held, to offer the first suggestion.

Over 300 vehicles will move across the country and over 7,700 boxes will be carried across 4000 assemblies to seek people's views. Social media and telephonic communication will also be used so that people can participate in large numbers to submit their suggestions.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the head of the party's 'sankalp patra' committee, said that never before has such a massive exercise to prepare a party's manifesto been launched in a country.