Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Chandradev Ram Yadav of Bahujan Samaj Party, Brijbhusan Sharan Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party and Vinay Kumar Pandey 'Vinnu' of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Chandradev Ram Yadav Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Brijbhusan Sharan Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Vinay Kumar Pandey 'Vinnu' Indian National Congress 4 Umesh Kumar Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party (United) 5 Chandra Prakash Pandey Naitik Party 6 Dhananjay Sharma Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 Pramod Kumar Samrat Ashok Sena Party 8 Vajid Aam Janta Party (India) 9 Santosh Bharat Prabhat Party 10 Om Prakash Mishra Independent 11 Munni Independent 12 Shiv Narayan Independent

The Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Prayapur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj and Tarabganj.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The results would be declared on May 23.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Brij Bhushan received 3,81,500 votes and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Vinod Kumar aka Pandit Singh who got 3,03,282 votes.