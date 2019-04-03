Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kaliabor is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam. The Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency covers ten assembly segments - Golaghat, Dergaon (SC), Bokakhat, Dhing, Batadroba, Rupohihat, Samaguri, Kaliabor, Sarupathar and Khumtai.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency of Assam:

Sr No. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Gaurav Gogoi Indian National Congress 2 Moni Madhab Mahanta Asom Gana Parishad 3 Abdul Aziz National People's Party 4 Shree Diganta Kumar Saikia Hindusthan Nirman Dal 5 Md. Hariqul Islam Bhuyan Asom Jana Morcha 6 Sri Jiten Gogoi Independent 7 Sri Bhaskar Sarmah Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress managed to cross the finish line first with Gourav Gogoi - son of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi - managed to defeat BJP's Mrinal Kumar Saikia by a sizeable margin of 93,874 votes. The voter turnout figure for this constituency stood at 80.11 per cent across 1,772 polling stations.

In 2009 Lok Sabha election, Tarun Gogoi's brother Dip Gogoi had been fielded by Congress and he had earned a win by defeating Asom Gana Parishad's Gunin Hazarika by an even more impressive margin of 1,51,989 votes. The voter turnout figure then stood at 71.24 per cent.

This year, Congress has decided to field Gaurav Gogoi yet again. BJP, meanwhile, offered the seat to AGP as part of their pre-poll alliance.