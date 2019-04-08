Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

The Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 14) came into existence following the Presidential notification of implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008.

It consists of six segments of which three are in Villupuram district, and the other three are in Salem district which lies in Chola Nadu region.

Three of these segments are reserved for the SC category and one is reserved for the ST category.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Kallakurichi parliamentary constituency are - Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi (SC), Gangavalli (SC), Attur (SC) and Yercaud (ST).

This constituency is not reserved for any category which means that it falls into the General Category.

The electors in the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

K Kamaraj of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, K Kamaraj had managed to get 53,3383 votes to defeat R Manimaran of the DMK who secured 309,876 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded Gautham Sigamani from the Kallakurichi seat while the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has given the ticket to LK Sudhish.

While the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has fielded Komuki Maniyan from the Kallakurichi seat, the BSP has fielded S Sakthivel to contest from the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.