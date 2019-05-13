close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's tongue should be chopped off: TN Minister Rajendra Balaji

Kamal Haasan has been widely slammed for a speech made on Sunday in which he said that the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi 'was independent India's first terrorist and a Hindu.'

Kamal Haasan&#039;s tongue should be chopped off: TN Minister Rajendra Balaji

Chennai: In his attempt to slam Kamal Haasan for his recent remarks on Nathuram Godse, Tamil Nadu minister Rajendra Balaji said the actor-turned-politician's tongue should be chopped off.

Haasan has been widely slammed for a speech made on Sunday in which he said that the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi 'was independent India's first terrorist and a Hindu.' While BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and accused  Haasan of misusing religion for electoral gains, Balaji was more scathing in his attack. "Kamal Haasan's tongue should be chopped off. Everything he says now is getting him into trouble. In a locality where Hindus are lesser in number, he has gone and spoken about the first Hindu terrorist. But terror has no religion," said the AIADMK leader.

 

Live TV

 

Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, had made the controversial remark at an election rally in Aravakurichi assembly constituency, which is scheduled to witness bypoll on May 19. "Independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu. His name was Nathuram Godse. I’m not saying this because this is a locality with a sizeable Muslim population. I’m saying this in front of a Gandhi statue," he had said.

And while Haasan's comment has angered many, he found support in Congress with KS Alagiri saying he found nothing wrong in what had been said. "I support and agree with Kamal Haasan's statement not only 100%, but 1000%," he said while comparing RSS with Islamic State.

Tags:
Kamal HaasanBJPMNMNathuram GodseRajendra Balaji
Next
Story

K Chandrashekar Rao meets MK Stalin, eyes kingmaker's role after Lok Sabha election

Must Watch

PT1M8S

1984 riots victims denied compensation due to Cong’s deeds’: PM Modi in Bhatinda