BJP lodges complaint with EC after Kamal Haasan's remark on Nathuram Godse

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken strong objection to Kamal Haasan's recent remark on Nathuram Godse in which he said that the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi 'was independent India's first terrorist and a Hindu.'

The BJP accused Haasan of misusing religion for electoral gains. " It is necessary to state that the statement was made deliberately in the presence of a Muslim majority crowd for electoral gain, which is clearly a corrupt practice under Section 123(3) the Representation of the People Act 1951," the BJP said in its complaint letter to EC. "Mr. Kamal Hasaan is deliberately promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of Harmony and brotherhood, which is an offence under Section 153A of the IPC."

Asking EC to take action against the President of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, the BJP also said that any attempt to appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes should be dealt with strongly by the EC.

Haasan has been facing intense scrutiny because of his remarks on Godse on Sunday. "Independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu. His name was Nathuram Godse. I’m not saying this because this is a locality with a sizeable Muslim population. I’m saying this in front of a Gandhi statue," he had said at an election rally in Aravakurichi assembly constituency, which is scheduled to witness bypoll on May 19.

Haasan, however, also got some support with KS Alagiri of Congress saying he agreed with what the actor-turned-politician had to say. "I support and agree with Kamal Haasan's statement not only 100%, but 1000%," he said while comparing RSS with Islamic State.