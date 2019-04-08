Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Tamil Nadu. The Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Constituency is reserved for the SC category. It consists of six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Kancheepuram parliamentary constituency are- Chengalpattu, Thiruporur, Cheyyur (SC), Maduranthakam (SC), Uthiramerur and Kancheepuram.

The Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 6) came into existence after 2008.

The electors in the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

K Maragatham of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, K Maragatham had managed to get 499395 votes to defeat G Selvam of the DMK who bagged 352529 votes.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK has once again re-nominated K Maragatham from the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha seat. While BSP has fielded D Sekar from this seat, the DMK has declared G Selvam as its candidate to contest from the Kancheepuram seat.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.