Lok Sabha election 2019

Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh.

File Photo

Kanker is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. It is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BIRESH THAKUR Indian National Congress
2 MOHAN MANDAVI Bharatiya Janata Party
3 SUBE SINGH DHURVA Bahujan Samaj Party
4 UMASHANKAR BHANDARI Shivsena
5 GHANSHYAM JURRI Gondvana Gantantra Party
6 HARISINGH SIDAR Independent
7 DURGAPRASAD THAKUR Ambedkarite Party of India
8 MATHAN SINGH MARKAM Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
9 NAREND NAG Independent

There are close to 15 lakh electors in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency and gets a massive security cover during elections due to threats from Maoists here. In fact, the constituency is politically sensitive as it lies in the Bastar district.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019KankerChhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituency
