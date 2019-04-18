Kannauj Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Kannauj came into existence in the year 1967.

It comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category,

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Kannauj parliamentary constituency are - Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Bidhuna and Rasulabad (SC).

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Dimple Yadav of the SP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dimple Yadav bagged 489164 votes and decimated BJP candidate Subrat Pathak who got 469257.

Dimple Yadav, who is the wife of SP chief and former UP chief minisAkhilesh Yadav, had won from here in the 2012 by-election.

Some of the noted candidates contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from this seat are - Subrat Pathak (BJP) and Dimple Yadav (SP).

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.