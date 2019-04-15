close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala  and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

CK Padmanabhan of Bharatiya Janata Party, PK Sreemathi Teacher of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and K Sudhakaran of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Kerala Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 C. K. PADMANABHAN Bharatiya Janata Party
2 P. K. SREEMATHI TEACHER Communist Party of India (Marxist)
3 K. SUDHAKARAN Indian National Congress
4 Adv. R. APARNA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
5 K.K. ABDUL JABBAR SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
6 KURIAKOSE Secular Democratic Congress
7 PRAVEEN ARIMBRATHODIYIL Independent
8 RADHAMANI NARAYANAKUMAR Independent
9 K. SREEMATHI, W/o SUDEEP KUMAR C. V Independent
10 P. SREEMATHI, W/o RAVEENDRAN Independent
11 K. SUDHAKARAN, S/o KUNHIRAMAN Independent
12 K. SUDHAKARAN, S/o KRISHNAN Independent
13 SUDHAKARAN P. K, S/o KRISHNAPILLA Independent

Also read: Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency

Kannur constituency covers seven assembly segments –  Taliparamba, Azhikode, Kannur, Irikkur, Dharmadam, Mattannur and Peravoor.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, P K Sreemathy Teacher of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – won by getting a margin of just over 6 thousand votes. She had defeated K Sudhakaran of the Indian National Congress (INC). Sreemathy had secured 427622 votes while Sudhakaran got 421056 votes. 

