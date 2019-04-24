Kanthi is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Kanthi parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Chandipur, Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Kanthi Dakshin and Ramnagar.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Adhikari Sisir Kumar had won the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 229490 votes. Adhikari Sisir Kumar had bagged 676,749 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Tapas Sinha who secured 448,259 votes.

In the 2009 election too, Trinamool Congress's Adhikari Sisir Kumar had defeated Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Prasanta Pradhan by winning 606,712 votes. The Communist Party of India Marxist candidate bagged the second spot with 477,609 votes.

In the 2014 election in Kanthi, 84.68 per cent or 1292373 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 7 contestants who were in the fray, 5 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Trinamool Congress has yet again named sitting MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari from the seat. Paritosh Pattanayak is Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s candidate and Congress has named Dipak Kumar Das. Among the others in the fray are Khokan Barman from Bahujan Samaj Party, Kenaram Misra from Shiv Sena along with other Independents.