Karakat Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Karakat Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Karakat Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Raj Narayan Tiwari of Bahujan Samaj Party and Ghanshyam Tiwari of Samajwadi Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. 

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 UPENDRA KUSHWAHA Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
2 MAHABALI SINGH Janata Dal (United)
3 RAJ NARAYAN TIWARI Bahujan Samaj Party
4 ARIF ISAIN HUSAIN Janta Dal Rashtravadi
5 USHA SHARAN Shoshit Samaj Dal
6 KAMLESH RAM (PRASAD) Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
7 GORAKH RAM Voters Party International
8 GHANSHYAM TIWARI Samajwadi Party
9 JYOTI RASHMI Rashtra Sewa Dal
10 NAND KISHOR YADAV Swaraj Party (Loktantrik)
11 PRITHVI NATH PRASAD Asli Deshi Party
12 PRAKASH CHANDRA GOYAL Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
13 PRADEEP CHOUHAN Bihar Lok Nirman Dal
14 MANOJ SINGH KUSHVAHA Jai Prakash Janata Dal
15 MAMTA PANDEY Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular)
16 MOHAMMAD ATAHAR HUSAIN Ambedkar National Congress
17 RAJA RAM SINGH Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation)
18 RAMJEE SINGH KANTA Akhil Hind Forward Bloc (Krantikari)
19 SHASHIKANT SINGH Bharatiya Momin Front
20 ABHIRAM PRIYADARSHI Independent
21 KUMAR SAURABH Independent
22 DHARMENDRA SINGH Independent
23 NEELAM KUMARI Independent
24 PUNAM DEVI Independent
25 RAM AYODHYA SINGH Independent
26 RAMESHWAR SINGH Independent
27 BASUDEO HAZARIKA Independent

This constituency covers six assembly segments–  Bikramganj, Dehri, Karakat, Goh, Obra and Nabinagar.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party – won by getting a margin of over 1 lakh votes. He had defeated Kanti Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Kushwaha had secured 338892 votes while Singh got 233651 votes.

 

