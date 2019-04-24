Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Manoj Rajoria of Bharatiya Janata Party, Ramkumar of Bahujan Samaj Party and Sanjay Kumar of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 MANOJ RAJORIA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RAMKUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SANJAY KUMAR Indian National Congress 4 JEET RAM BAIRWA Ambedkarite Party of India 5 VIJAY BABU Prabuddha Republican Party

Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Hindaun, Todabhim, Karauli, Sapotra, Baseri, Bari, Dholpur Dholpur constitand Rajakhera.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Manoj Rajoria of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a margin of over 27 thousand votes. He had defeated Lakkhiram of the Indian National Congress (INC). Rajoria had secured 402407 votes while Lakkhiram got 375191 votes.