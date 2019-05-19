Karnataka, Kerala Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results today

New Delhi: Polling for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, panning over seven phases, will conclude on Sunday evening.

Once polling concludes at 6.30 PM on May 19, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared.

Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

Live TV

In Karnataka, electors voted for 28 Lok Sabha seats in the second (April 18) and third (April 23) phase. In the second and third phase, people voted for 14 Lok Sabha seats each.

Karnataka recorded 68.80 percent voter's turn out in the second phase. The total number of electors were 26751077 while the voter's turnout was 18404055. Seats for the second phase included Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Udupi Chikmagalur, Bangalore South.

In the third phase the state recorded 75.58 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 1604483, while the voter's turnout was 1212691. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats including Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Haveri, Gulbarga, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019

In Kerala, electors voted for 20 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase April 23 (third phase). People voted for Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vatakara and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats.

Kerala recorded 77.67 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 26151534, while the voter's turnout was 20311852.