Karur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Karur Lok Sabha constituency is composed of the six assembly segments that include Aravakurichi, Karur, Krishnarayapuram (SC), Manapparai, Vedasanthur, Viralimalai.

The number of this constituency is 23 in the southern state and it is not reserved for any category, which means this constituency falls into the General Category.

The electors in the Karur Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Dr M Thambi Durai of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Thambi Durai of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Karur seat by defeating DMK candidate Chinnasamy.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the AIADMK has fielded its senior leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai from the Karur constituency once again while the Congress had fielded Selvi Jothi Mani as its candidate from this parliamentary seat.

The Mayawati-led BSP has nominated P Aadhi Krishnan as its candidate from this Lok Sabha seat.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.