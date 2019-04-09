Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency

Kasargod is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. It is one of the key strongholds of Communist Party of India (Marxist) since 1967. Before that, the constituency stayed for few years with Congress and later with CPI. SInce 1957, Congress has won the seat thrice with last in 1984.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, CPI(M)'s sitting MP and veteran parliamentarian P Karunakaran had won from the seat in a close fight with Congress candidate T Siddique with a margin of 6921 votes. BJP candidate K. Surendran from the seat, came third, with total votes of 172,826.

P Karunakaran (CPI-M): 384,964 votes

T Siddique (Congress): 378,043

K. Surendran (BJP): 172,826

Abbas Mothalappara (TMC): 632

Total electoral: 1243730

Number of voters in 2014: 975,195

Winning margin: 6921

Poll percentage in 2014: 76%

This year, CPI(M) dropped 73-year-old P Karunakaran and named KP Satheesh Chandran from the seat. BJP has named Shri Raveesh Thantri Kuntar while Congress named Rajmohan Unnithan from the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the 2011 Census of India, the district has a population of 13,07,375 people.

Seven assembly segments make up this constituency of Kasaragod, out of which Kanhangad is a constituency reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.