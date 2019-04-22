Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. This constituency, spread over Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

The Kaushambi Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of five assembly segments - Babaganj, Kunda, Sirathu, Manjhanpur and Chail.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The BJP had in 2014 Lok Sabha election, won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

The seat has been with BJP since 1996.

Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Sanokar received 3,31,724 votes and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Shailendra Kumar who got 2,88,824 votes.

Shailendra Kumar of Samajwadi Party had won from the seat in 2009 Lok Sabha election. This year, he is contesting from the seat on Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) ticket.

Sonkar is seeking his second term from the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha election and will be contesting against SP's Indrajeet Saroj and Congress' Girish Chandra Pasi and BSP candidate Vinay Kumar Pandey from here.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.