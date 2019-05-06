close

Lok Sabha election 2019

KCR to meet DMK's Stalin on May 13 with aim to intensify Federal Front plans

Hyderabad: In a move to intensify his efforts to give a concrete shape to his proposed Federal Front, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet DMK President M.K. Stalin in Chennai on May 13.

"Both the leaders are likely to discuss the current political scenario in the contest of ongoing parliamentary elections," said the Chief Minister`s Office.

An announcement to this effect was made on Monday even as Rao reached Thiruvananthapuram to meet his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan.

On knowing about Rao`s visit to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had a telephonic talk with him on Monday, the CMO said.

With his Kerala visit, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief will be resuming his efforts for the formation of a non-BJP, non-Congress government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will discuss the latest political developments with the Communist Party of India-Marxist leader.

He will also visit the Rameshwaram and Srirangam temples before returning to Hyderabad.

This will be KCR`s first meeting with any leader of a non-BJP and non-Congress party since the Lok Sabha elections began on April 10.

With the Lok Sabha election results expected on May 23, KCR is planning meetings with leaders of various parties to prepare the ground for the formation of a non-BJP, non-Congress government.

KCR, who mooted the idea of Federal Front in March last year as an alternative to both the BJP and Congress, has met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janta Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (S) and DMK. He also invited YSR Congress Party to join the proposed front.

The TRS chief is confident that non-BJP, non-Congress parties would form the next government at the Centre.
 

