हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala Chief Electoral Officer

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer warns against using Sabarimala issue during Lok Sabha election campaign

The warning comes less than a day after the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha election 2019 dates which will be held in seven phases.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer warns against using Sabarimala issue during Lok Sabha election campaign
PTI/File photo

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer TR Meena on Monday issued a stern warning to political parties and leaders against using the emotive Sabarimala issue to seek votes during the Lok Sabha election. Meena said that strict action will be taken against those citing and invoking or doing some sort of religious propaganda based on the Sabarimala issue and the Supreme Court judgement on it as it will be a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The warning comes less than a day after the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha election 2019 dates which will be held in seven phases. The counting of votes of all the phases will take place on May 23 and the results will be declared simultaneously.

While issuing the warning, Meena pointed out that the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect with the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, forbade the use of religion to seek votes.

The Supreme Court had on September 28, 2018, allowed women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple which led to widespread violent protests in Kerala. The five-judge constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had allowed entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years of age.

According to the tradition, girls and women in the menstruating age were not allowed to enter Sabarimala temple, which the Supreme Court in its verdict termed as gender discrimination. The deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be in the form of "Naishtika brahmachari" (perennial celibate) and bar women in menstruating age have been barred from entering the temple.

Violent protests had erupted in the state with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allied organisation calling for maintaining of status quo as per the tradition while the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front government going ahead with implementing the Supreme Court order.

Tags:
Kerala Chief Electoral OfficerSabarimalaLS poll campaignLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Asaduddin Owaisi terms Lok Sabha poll-Ramzan controversy 'unnecessary', asks politicians to stop using Muslims

Must Watch

PT4M48S

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah calls IAF airstrikes on JeM camps a 'political stunt'