Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab.

Jasbir Singh Gill of Indian National Congress, Jagir Kaur of Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and Stephen Bhatti of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 JASBIR SINGH GILL Indian National Congress 2 JAGIR KAUR Shiromani Akali Dal 3 MANJINDER SINGH Aam Aadmi Party 4 STEPHEN BHATTI Shivsena 5 SANTOKH SINGH Hindustan Shakti Sena 6 SURJIT SINGH Shiromani Lok Dal Party 7 KHAJAN SINGH Nationalist Justice Party 8 PARAMJIT KAUR KHALRA Punjab Ekta Party 9 PARWINDER SINGH Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 10 PURAN SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 11 ONKAR SINGH Independent 12 SUKHWANT SINGH Independent 13 SURJIT SINGH Independent 14 HARJIT KAUR Independent 15 JAGIR KAUR Independent 16 PARAMJIT SINGH Independent 17 PARAMJIT KAUR Independent 18 PARMINDER SINGH Independent 19 MOHAN SINGH Independent

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency - Jandiala (SC), Tarn Taran, Khemkaran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala (SC), Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of SAD was elected Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Brahmpura bagged 467,332 votes and decimated INC candidate Harminder Singh Gill who got 366,763 votes.