close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab.

Jasbir Singh Gill of Indian National Congress, Jagir Kaur of Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and Stephen Bhatti of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Live TV

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Punjab Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 JASBIR SINGH GILL Indian National Congress
2 JAGIR KAUR Shiromani Akali Dal
3 MANJINDER SINGH Aam Aadmi Party
4 STEPHEN BHATTI Shivsena
5 SANTOKH SINGH Hindustan Shakti Sena
6 SURJIT SINGH Shiromani Lok Dal Party
7 KHAJAN SINGH Nationalist Justice Party
8 PARAMJIT KAUR KHALRA Punjab Ekta Party
9 PARWINDER SINGH Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar)
10 PURAN SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar)
11 ONKAR SINGH Independent
12 SUKHWANT SINGH Independent
13 SURJIT SINGH Independent
14 HARJIT KAUR Independent
15 JAGIR KAUR Independent
16 PARAMJIT SINGH Independent
17 PARAMJIT KAUR Independent
18 PARMINDER SINGH Independent
19 MOHAN SINGH Independent

Also read: Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency - Jandiala (SC), Tarn Taran, Khemkaran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala (SC), Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of SAD was elected Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Brahmpura bagged 467,332 votes and decimated INC candidate Harminder Singh Gill who got 366,763 votes. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Khadoor SahibPunjab Lok Sabha constituencyKhadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency candidates list
Next
Story

SC asks EC to decide on Congress complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah by Monday

Must Watch

PT15M12S

Watch Satta Ke Saat Rang, 3rd May 2019