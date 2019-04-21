Khajuraho is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency came into existence in 2017 Presently it covers the entire Panna district and parts of Chhatarpur and Katni districts.

The Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara and Bahoriband.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Nagendra Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh received 4,74,966 votes and defeated Congress candidate Raja Pateria who got 2,27,476 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has dropped Singh and has named VD Sharma as its nominee from the seat against Congress candidate Kavita Singh.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23.

