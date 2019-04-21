Khunti Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand state. This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. This constituency covers the entire Khunti and Simdega district and parts of Ranchi and Seraikela Kharsawan districts.

The Khunti Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of six assembly segments - Kharsawan, Tamar, Topa, Khunti, Kolebira and Simdega.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. Kariya Munda of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Munda received 2,69,185 votes and defeated Jharkhand Party candidate Anosh Ekka who got 1,76,937 votes.

This constituency in the state has long been represented by BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda will take on BJP's Arjun Munda from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.