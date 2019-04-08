Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kolar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

JayaPrasad M.G of the Bahujan Samaj Party, K.H. Muniyappa of the Indian National Congress, S. Muniswamy of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ashok Chakravarthi M.B of the Ambedkar Samaj Party are some prominent names who will be contesting the 2019 General Elections.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JAYAPRASAD M.G Bahujan Samaj Party 2 K.H. MUNIYAPPA Indian National Congress 3 S. MUNISWAMY Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ASHOK CHAKRAVARTHI M.B Ambedkar Samaj Party 5 G. CHIKKANARAYANA Republican Sena 6 RAMANJI. R Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 DHANAMATNALLI VENKATESHAPPA Republican Party of India (A) 8 SARVESH N.M. Pyramid Party of India 9 MEDIHALA CHALAVADI M CHANDRASHEKAR Independent 10 MUNIRAJAPPA. P Independent 11 Dr. RAMESH BABU. V.M. Independent 12 RAJ KUMARESAN. L Independent 13 C. SHANKARAPPA Independent 14 N.C. SUBBARAYAPPA Independent

The constituency is reserved for the members of Scheduled Caste. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Sildaghata, Chintamani, Srinivaspura, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Fields, Bangarapet, Kolar and Malur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, K.H. Muniyappa belonging to Indian National Congress – won by defeating Kolar Kesava of the Janata Dal (Secular). In the year 2009, K.H. Muniyappa of INC had defeated D.S.Veeraiah of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The voter turnout figure was at 75.51 percent across 2041 polling stations.