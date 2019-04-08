हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka.

Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Kolar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

JayaPrasad M.G of the Bahujan Samaj Party, K.H. Muniyappa of the Indian National Congress, S. Muniswamy of the  Bharatiya Janata Party and Ashok Chakravarthi M.B of the Ambedkar Samaj Party are some prominent names who will be contesting the 2019 General Elections.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 JAYAPRASAD M.G Bahujan Samaj Party
2 K.H. MUNIYAPPA Indian National Congress
3 S. MUNISWAMY Bharatiya Janata Party
4 ASHOK CHAKRAVARTHI M.B Ambedkar Samaj Party
5 G. CHIKKANARAYANA Republican Sena
6 RAMANJI. R Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
7 DHANAMATNALLI VENKATESHAPPA Republican Party of India (A)
8 SARVESH N.M. Pyramid Party of India
9 MEDIHALA CHALAVADI M CHANDRASHEKAR Independent
10 MUNIRAJAPPA. P Independent
11 Dr. RAMESH BABU. V.M. Independent
12 RAJ KUMARESAN. L Independent
13 C. SHANKARAPPA Independent
14 N.C. SUBBARAYAPPA Independent

Also read: Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency

The constituency is reserved for the members of Scheduled Caste. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments –  Sildaghata, Chintamani, Srinivaspura, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Fields, Bangarapet, Kolar and Malur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, K.H. Muniyappa belonging to Indian National Congress – won by defeating Kolar Kesava of the Janata Dal (Secular). In the year 2009, K.H. Muniyappa of INC had defeated D.S.Veeraiah of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

 

The voter turnout figure was at 75.51 percent across 2041 polling stations.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019KolarKarnataka Lok Sabha constituency
