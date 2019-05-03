Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of West Bengal. It was formed in 2008 after the delimitation of constituencies.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of All India Trinamool Congress, Kaninika Bose (Ghosh) of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Omprakash Prajapati of Bahujan Samaj Party, Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha of Bharatiya Janata Party, Syed Shahid Imam of Indian National Congress and Manas Majumder of Shivsena are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 BANDYOPADHYAY SUDIP All India Trinamool Congress 2 KANINIKA BOSE (GHOSH) Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 OMPRAKASH PRAJAPATI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 RAHUL (BISWAJIT) SINHA Bharatiya Janata Party 5 SYED SHAHID IMAM Indian National Congress 6 BIJNAN KUMAR BERA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 JOYDEB DAS Bharateeya Manavadhikar party 8 MANAS MAJUMDER Shivsena 9 MANMOHAN GARODIA Rashtriya Ahinsa Manch 10 MD IMTIAZ KHAN Bharat Prabhat Party 11 MIR TIPU SULTAN ALI Party for Democratic Socialism 12 NARESH KR SINGH Jan Sangh Party 13 RATHINDRA NATH ROY Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 14 RINKU GUPTA Pyramid Party of India 15 SUBHASH VERMA Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 16 ANUJIT KUMAR NAN Independent 17 DEBJIT ROY CHOWDHURY Independent 18 KALIPADA JANA Independent 19 PANNA LAL SHAW Independent 20 SUMANTA BHOWMICK Independent 21 UTPAL BISWAS Independent

The Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 24) comprises of seven segments of Vidhan Sabha. They are Chowringhee Entally, Beliaghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Kashipur-Belgachhia.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Sudip bagged 343687 votes and defeated Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.