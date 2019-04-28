Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of West Bengal. It was formed in 2008 after the delimitation of constituencies.

The Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 24) comprises of seven segments of Vidhan Sabha. They are Chowringhee Entally, Beliaghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Kashipur-Belgachhia.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Sudip bagged 343687 votes and defeated Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Sudip had won from this seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls too.

Some of the noted candidates contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from this constituency are - Rahul Sinha (BJP), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) and Kaninika Bose (Ghosh) (CPI-M).

Kolkata Uttar has traditionally been a Trinamool Congress bastion and the contituemcy has voted in favour of the AITC candidate since 2009.

The key electoral contest here is between ruling TMC, CPM and BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.