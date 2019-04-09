Kollam Lok Sabha Constituency

Kollam, formerly Quilon Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The current sitting Member of Parliament from Kollam Lok Sabha seat is NK Premachandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party.

This year, the Left has named KN Balagopal from the seat whereas NK Premachandran will once again contest the seat on Revolutionary Socialist Party ticket. BJP has fielded Sabu Varghese from the seat.

Lok Sabha election 2014:

N K Premachandran (RSP): 408,528 votes (46.47%)

M A Baby (CPI-M): 370,879 (42.19%)

P M Velayudhan (BJP): 58,671 (6.67%)

Total no. of electoral: 1219415

Total voters: 879228

Poll percentage: 72.1%

Seven assembly segments make up the constituency of Kollam which are — Chavara, Punalur, Chadayamangalam, Kundara, Kollam, Eravipuram and Chathannoor.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.