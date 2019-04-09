close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates
Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency is one of Tamil Nadu's 39 parliamentary constituencies. It is composed of six segments of the legislative assembly.

Dr A Chellakumar of Indian National Congress, KP Munusamy of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Madhusoodhanan N of Naam Tamilar Katchi and Srikarunya Subrahmanyam of Makkal Needhi Maiam are some of the noted candidates contesting general election 2019 from the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu. 

The assembly constituencies that fall in Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency include Uthangarai (SC), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Veppanahalli, Hosur and Thalli.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Dr.A.CHELLAKUMAR Indian National Congress
2 K.P.MUNUSAMY All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 MADHUSOODHANAN.N Naam Tamilar Katchi
4 SRIKARUNYA SUBRAHMANYAM Makkal Needhi Maiam
5 N.ASLAM RAHMAN SHERIFF Independent
6 AJAZ.S Independent
7 S.GANESA KUMAR Independent
8 T.V.S.GANDHI Independent
9 K.KUPPAN Independent
10 M.KUMARASAN Independent
11 B.GOVINDAN Independent
12 DEVAPPA.Y Independent
13 NAGESH.L Independent
14 M.MEENA Independent
15 N.SRINIVASA Independent

The electors in the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The results would be declared on May 23.

K Ashok Kumar of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 polls, K Ashok Kumar managed to get 480491 votes and succeeded in decimating P Chinna Pillappa of the DMK who bagged 273900 votes.

