Lok Sabha election 2019

Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

File Photo

Kurnool is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has been dominated by Congress in the past. 

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 AHMED ALI KHAN Indian National Congress
2 KOTLA JAYA SURYA PRAKASH REDDY Telugu Desam
3 Dr. PARTHASARATHI VALMIKI Bharatiya Janata Party
4 K. PRABHAKARA REDDY Communist Party of India (Marxist)
5 AYUSHMAN DOCTOR SANJEEV KUMAR Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
6 ABDUL WARIS SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
7 KASULA RAJASEKHAR Pyramid Party of India
8 DANDU SESHU YADAV Samajwadi Party
9 M. NAGANNA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
10 S.MD. SHAFATH Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi
11 G Sanjeeva Kumar Samajwadi Forward Bloc
12 HATCHOLI THOMAS Independent
13 DEVARAPOGU MADDILETY Independent
14 BALIJA. SHIVA KUMAR Independent
15 T. BEECHUPALLY Independent
16 P.V. SRIHARI Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the voter turnout figure here was 72.08 per cent which was less than the overall state average of 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.
 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019KurnoolAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
