Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was constituted post the 2008 implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

The Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 65) comprises of seven Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Kushi Nagar parliamentary constituency - Khadda, Padrauna, Kushinagar, Hata and Ramkola (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Rajesh Pandey 'Guddu' of BJP was elected from the Kushi Nagar seat in the 2014 polls.

With 370051 votes in his favour, Pandey defeated Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh of the INC in the 2014 polls.

For the 2019 polls, the BJP has fielded Vijay Dubey from here, while the Congress has nominated RPN Singh to contest from here.

The SP has given ticket to Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 80 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.