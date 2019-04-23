close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ladakh Lok Sabha Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

File Photo

Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir state. Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency is the largest Lok Sabha constituency in India in terms of area. 

Tsering Namgyal of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rigzin Spalbar of Indian National Congress are a couple of prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Ladakh Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of four assembly segments - Nora, Leh, Kargil and Zanskar.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Tsering Namgyal Bharatiya Janata Party
2 Rigzin Spalbar Indian National Congress
3 Asgar Ali Karbalai Independent
4 Sajjad Hussain Independent

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the ECI. Counting of the seats will be held on May 23.

Thupstan Chhewang of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Thupstan Chhewang received 31,111 votes and defeated Independent candidates Ghulam Raza and Syed Mohd Kazim in a closely contested fight.

