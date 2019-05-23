close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    336BJP+

  • CONG+

    96CONG+

  • OTH

    110OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The key candidates in the fray are JP's Jitender Singh, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, NC's Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Conference' Sajad Lone and Independent Engineer Rashid

List of Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election result 2019

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of six constituencies. The state will witness a battle between Omar Abdullah led-National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti led-PDP, BJP and the INC.

The key candidates in the fray are JP's Jitender Singh, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, NC's Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Conference' Sajad Lone and Independent Engineer Rashid.

The exit poll predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is most likely to win two of the six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress one in Ladakh and the National Conference will win all the three seats in the Valley. Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party, which was once an ally of BJP, will end up with 1 or zero seats in Kashmir.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Baramulla    
Srinagar    
Anantnag    
Ladakh    
Udhampur    
Jammu    

Live TV

Jammu and Baramulla, which went to polls under the first phase of Lok Sabha election, saw a voter turnout of 72.16 per cent and 34.61 per cent respectively.

The first phase of the polling in Anantnag district on April 23 saw the highest turnout, at 13.61, while the second phase, involving the Kulgam district, on April 29 saw the voting percentage dip to 10.32. Shopian and Pulwama, which went to polls on May 6, recorded only 3 per cent polling. Udhampur, which went to polls on April 18, saw a voter turnout of 70 per cent while Srinagar witnessed a low turnout of 14.8 per cent.  

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election result 2019
Next
Story

List of Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Must Watch

PT23M53S

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: Deve Gowda trails as BJP leads in Karnataka