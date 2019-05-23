List of Union Territories Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The Union Territories of Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu combined have six Lok Sabha seats. For these seats, 51 Candidates are in the fray.

Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar and Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shripad Yesso Naik and Narendra Sawaikar and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dattatraya Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes are the key members contesting for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

Congress' Tokiya Prabhubhai, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai, BJP's Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai, Bahujan Mukti Party's Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai and Shivsena's Patel Ankita Amrutbhai are a few prominent candidates contesting for the seat in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

From Daman and Diu, Congress' Ketan Dahyabhai Patel, BJP's Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, BSP's Sakil Latif Khan are few prominent candidates.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu in the Lok Sabha election 2019: