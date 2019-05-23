List of West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; TMC, BJP, Congress

West Bengal has a total of 42 constituencies. The state will witness a strong fight between the current ruling party TMC, which is led by Mamata Banerjee, the BJP, Indian National Congress and CPIM-led Left Front.
CM Mamata Banerjee has upped her political game by roping in many popular faces from the Bengali film industry. The list includes Mimi Chakraborty who is contesting from Jadavpur, Nusrat Jahan, who is contesting from Basirhat, while Shatabdi Roy and Dev (Deepak Adhikari) are contesting from Birbhum and Ghatal constituency, respectively.
Here is the list of the successful candidates from West Bengal in the Lok Sabha election 2019:
In the 2014 general election, the TMC recorded its best ever performance when it claimed 34 over 42 seats. The Left Front lost 15 seats but managed to win two seats Raiganj-Raiganj and Murshidabad, both of which were earlier held by Congress.
The Congress, however, could manage to retain 4 out of 6 seats it had back in 2009. BJP too could manage to get only two seats-Babul Supriyo from Asansaol and SS Ahluwalia from Darjeeling.
The campaigning in the seventh phase ended on May 17, a day ahead of its scheduled time on Election Commission's order in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata. Parts of the city had witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow. The clast resulted in the vandalism of the statue of Bengali philosopher and reformist Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar.
Polling in West Bengal took place in 42 constituencies in all the seven phases and a total of 466 candidates were in the fray. Violence and ruckus marred voting across the state in all the phases. However, the voter turnout remained the maximum.