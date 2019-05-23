List of West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; TMC, BJP, Congress

West Bengal has a total of 42 constituencies. The state will witness a strong fight between the current ruling party TMC, which is led by Mamata Banerjee, the BJP, Indian National Congress and CPIM-led Left Front.

CM Mamata Banerjee has upped her political game by roping in many popular faces from the Bengali film industry. The list includes Mimi Chakraborty who is contesting from Jadavpur, Nusrat Jahan, who is contesting from Basirhat, while Shatabdi Roy and Dev (Deepak Adhikari) are contesting from Birbhum and Ghatal constituency, respectively.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from West Bengal in the Lok Sabha election 2019: