Local party leaders 'plotted' my defeat: BJP leader Jaya Prada

Rampur: Putting the blame on local BJP leaders here for "plotting" her Lok Sabha election defeat, BJP leader Jaya Prada on Friday said she will urge the party`s central leadership to take strict action against them.

"Our party leaders from Rampur are to blame for my defeat. I will complain about them to the central leadership. The party will take strict action against those who plotted my defeat," Jaya Prada told reporters here.

Samajwadi Party`s Azam Khan defeated Jaya Prada by more than one lakh votes from the parliamentary constituency.

The defeated BJP candidate clarified she was going to stay in the constituency and continue working amongst the people.

Earlier on April 24, Jaya Prada had alleged that Azam Khan has been winning elections for the last 20 years by rigging votes. Meanwhile, BJP and its ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) managed to retain 64 of the 73 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

