close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Local party leaders 'plotted' my defeat: BJP leader Jaya Prada

"Our party leaders from Rampur are to blame for my defeat. I will complain about them to the central leadership. The party will take strict action against those who plotted my defeat," Jaya Prada said.

Local party leaders &#039;plotted&#039; my defeat: BJP leader Jaya Prada

Rampur: Putting the blame on local BJP leaders here for "plotting" her Lok Sabha election defeat, BJP leader Jaya Prada on Friday said she will urge the party`s central leadership to take strict action against them.

"Our party leaders from Rampur are to blame for my defeat. I will complain about them to the central leadership. The party will take strict action against those who plotted my defeat," Jaya Prada told reporters here.

Samajwadi Party`s Azam Khan defeated Jaya Prada by more than one lakh votes from the parliamentary constituency.

Live TV

The defeated BJP candidate clarified she was going to stay in the constituency and continue working amongst the people.

Earlier on April 24, Jaya Prada had alleged that Azam Khan has been winning elections for the last 20 years by rigging votes. Meanwhile, BJP and its ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) managed to retain 64 of the 73 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019Jaya Prada BJP
Next
Story

Victorious SKM to take call on Sikkim CM candidate soon

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Surat coaching centre fire: Students jump from second floor to save lives