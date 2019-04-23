close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 3-phased polls in Anantnag, list of contesting candidates

A total of 18 candidates from different political parties are contesting from Anantnag. 

Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag will go to polls in three parts – Phase III, Phase IV and Phase V of the General Election 2019, only such parliamentary constituency in the country. The four districts to be covered in the Anantnag are: Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. 

The third phase election in Anantnag will be held on Thursday, April 23, in Kulgam on April 29, in Shopian and Pulwama on May 6. All the seats in Anantnag parliamentary constituency belong to the General category.

As per data from Chief Electora Officer (CEO) in Jammu & Kashmir, there are a total of 13,93,251 general electors in the Anantnag, out of which 7,20,337 are general male voters, 6,72,879 general female voters and 35 third gender electors. In addition to this, there are 4,041 service voter and 7,483 persons with disabilities (PWD) electors. 

A total of 1,842 polling stations have been set up for this PC during the three phases of polls. The details are as below:

 

A total of 18 candidates from different political parties are contesting from Anantnag. The political party-wise list of contesting candidates are:

 

Phase Parliamentary Constituency Political Party Candidates Party Symbol
Recognized National and State Political Parties
III Anantnag Bharatiya Janta Party

 

 Sofi Yousuf Lotus
Indian National Congress Ghulam Ahmad Mir Hand
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Hasnain Masoodi Plough
Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti Inkpot & Pen
Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party Nisar Ahmad Wani Bicycle
Registered Political Parties
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Surinder Singh Key
Manvadhikar National Party Sanjay Kumar Dhar Tooth Brush
Jammu And Kashmir People Conference Ch. Zaffar Ali Apple
Other Candidates
Independent Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather Ganna Kissan
Ridwana Sanam Diamond
Riyaz Ahmad Bhat Computer
Zubair Masoodi Gas Cylinder
Mirza Sajad HussainBeigh TractorChalataKissan
Shams Khwaja Green Chilli
Ali Mohammad Wani Helicopter
Gh. Mohd Wani Table
Kyasir Ahmad Sheikh Bat
Manzoor Ahmad Khan Pen Stand

 

According to the Election Commission of India, there were a total of 13,01,143 electors in General Election 2014 in the Anantnag parliamentary constituency. This number has grown to 13,93,251 during General Election 2019, which is an increase of 2,83,725 (7.08%) electors since last General Elections. In the last General Election, this seat witnessed a low voter turnout at 28.84%.

