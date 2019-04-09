Lok Sabha Election 2019: 6 candidates in fray for lone Mizoram seat going to poll on April 11

Six candidates are in the fray for the lone Mizoram (ST) Lok Sabha seat, polls for which will be held on Thursday, April 11.

A total of 1,175 polling stations have been set up for the smooth conduct of the poll. For Bru refugees, who are living in camps in Tripura, 15 special polling booths will also be set up in Kanhmun at Mizoram - Tripura border.

According to Election Commission data, Mizoram has 7,84,405 voters, which includes 3,81,991 male voters, 4,02,408 female voters and six others.

Mizoram holds a unique feature among the parliamentary constituencies with 100% voters having Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

The Notification for elections to Mizoram Constituency was issued on March 18. Last date for filing of nominations was March 25. The scrutiny of nominations took place on March 26 while the last date for withdrawal of candidates was March 28.

Three north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya will have 9-hour voting due to early sunrise, sunset and a few other reasons. In the other five states of the region, it will be the normal 10-hour polling.

According to an Election Commission (EC) notification, the voting will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. in the three states. In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura polling will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In the northeast, the day breaks early and sun sets 60-90 minutes ahead of the other regions of the country.