Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP leaders hail Narendra Modi wave, calls it day of great pride

Riding on a massive Narendra Modi wave sweeping through most parts of the nation, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to return to power in the Lok Sabha election 2019 again on Thursday as it led in 288 Lok Sabha seats, according to latest trends released by the Election Commission (EC). The EC released the data for all 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to poll in the seven phases--April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decimated the Opposition in Lok Sabha election 2019 with a bigger mandate than the last general election five years ago. The BJP continued to dominate the trends. The leaders of the saffron party is already in a celebratory mode. Many leaders congratulated party leaders and thanked the people for their support. The jubilant supporters also started to burst crackers and shout slogans at various counting centres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the news, saying 'India wins yet again'. Takin to Twitter, PM Modi called it 'Vijayi Bharat' (Triumphant India). "सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat," tweeted PM Modi.

BJP president Amit Shah also thanked the people saying that this is the result of the mandate of the people against the propaganda, lie, personal objection and baseless politics made by the Opposition. He added that today's mandate shows that the people have completely uprooted casteism, dynasty politics and appeasement from the country and chose development and nationalism. He congratulated the BJP workers and also the people.

"यह परिणाम विपक्ष द्वारा किये गये दुष्प्रचार, झूठ, व्यक्तिगत आक्षेप और आधारहीन राजनीति के विरुद्ध भारत का जनादेश है। आज का जनादेश यह भी दिखाता है कि भारत की जनता ने देश से जातिवाद, परिवारवाद और तुष्टिकरण को पूरी तरह से उखाड़ फेंककर विकासवाद और राष्ट्रवाद को चुना है। भारत को नमन। अपने अथक परिश्रम से देश के हर बूथ पर भाजपा को मजबूत कर मोदी सरकार बनाने वाले भाजपा के करोड़ों कर्मठ कार्यकर्ताओं को इस ऐतिहासिक विजय की हार्दिक बधाई। जन-जन के विश्वास और अभूतपूर्व विकास की प्रतीक ‘मोदी सरकार’ बनाने के लिए भारत की जनता को कोटि-कोटि नमन। सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह जीत पूरे भारत की जीत है। देश के युवा, गरीब, किसान की आशाओं की जीत है। यह भव्य विजय प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी की पाँच साल के विकास और मजबूत नेतृत्व में जनता के विश्वास की जीत है। मैं भाजपा के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से श्री @narendramodi जी को हार्दिक बधाई देता हूँ। फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार Thank You India," tweeted Shah.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the party has been successful under the leadership of PM Modi and Shah. He also congratulated the people. "ये भारत की जीत है। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष श्री @AmitShah जी के सफल नेतृत्व में भाजपा ने इतिहास रच दिया है। देश की जनता को और सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई।," tweeted Gadkari.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and also thanked the countrymen. "प्रधान मंत्री जी @narendramodi - भारतीय जनता पार्टी को इतनी बड़ी विजय दिलाने के लिए आपका बहुत बहुत अभिनन्दन. मैं देशवासियों के प्रति हृदय से कृज्ञता व्यक्त करती हूँ," Swaraj.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh: I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to @BJP4India led NDA and reposing faith in Shri @narendramodi’s astute leadership and his vision of New India. Shri Modi is now all set to build a New India. This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground. Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections.

Assam Finance Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated PM Modi, called it a day of great pride. "Congratulations PM @narendramodi and Sri @AmitShah for ensuring a HISTORIC victory for @BJP4India. May 23, 2019, is a day of great pride and will go down in History as a day when the might & voice of millions of muted Indians roared in unison for #NarendraModi," said Sarma.

The BJP is the first party to return to power at the Centre after completing the full five-year term after the Congress managed the feat in 1967. It is also the first time after the 1984 Lok Sabha election that a party has managed to breach the 300-seat mark in a Lok Sabha election. The 1984 Lok Sabha election had seen the Congress winning 414 seats, the maximum a party has won in a general election.