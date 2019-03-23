Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP releases list of 48 candidates, Narendra Singh Tomar fielded from Morena, Jayant Sinha from Hazaribagh

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released another list of 48 candidates who'll contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. Out of 48 candidates, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 from Gujarat, 10 from Jharkhand, four from Himachal Pradesh and two each from Goa and Karnataka.

The party also announced the name of six candidates contesting from Goa and Gujarat bypolls.

The list was released by BJP`s Central Election Committee secretary and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda at a press conference in New Delhi.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jayant Sinha and Shripad Naik have been fielded from Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, North Goa Lok Sabha seats respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh Singh will contest from Jabalpur – a constituency represented by him since 2004 general elections, while Janardan Mishra will contest from Rewa.

In Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Thakur will contest from Hamirpur, Suresh Kashyap from Shimla and Kishan Kapoor from Kangra.

In Jharkhand, Arjun Munda has been fielded from Khunti, Nishikant Dubey from Godda, Vidhyut Varan Mahatao from Jamshedpur and Pashupati Nath Singh from Dhanbad.

The party also announced its decision to support Sumalatha Ambareesh, actor and wife of late Congress lawmaker MH Ambareesh. "We will support Sumalatha as the independent candidate from Mandya (Karnataka)," said Nadda.

The BJP also appointed Union minister Uma Bharti, who decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls, as its national vice-president.

The list came hours after the party announced the names of 11 candidates for upcoming national polls on Saturday evening.

With this list, the BJP has declared the names of 297 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, out of which one is an independent candidate which the party will support.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Candidates for the legislative assembly (3 each for Gujarat and Goa) bye-polls also announced. pic.twitter.com/GUQRX23Fto — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

“The list has been announced after the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP met under the presidentship of party chief Amit Shah on Friday. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP,” the party said in a release.

In Goa Assembly bypolls, BJP has fielded Dayanand Raghunath Sopte will contest from Mandrem, Joushua Peter Desouza from Mapusa and Subhash Ankush Shirodkar from Siroda. Parsotambhai Sabariya (Dhrangradhra) Raghavjibhai Patel (Jamnagar Rural) and Javaharabhai Chavda (Manavadar) will contest the bypolls in Gujarat.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in seven phases, starting from April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.