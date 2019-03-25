Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Jaya Prada likely to join BJP

New Delhi: India is in the grips of election season with political parties ramping up their efforts to woo voters. With just 17 days left for voting in the first phase, parties are working overtime to perfect their election strategies and reach out to voters in a bid to get their support.

While BJP is hoping to sail through the election and have Narendra Modi as PM for another term, a number of political parties in the rival camp are plotting his downfall. Congress, a party which was nearly destroyed in the last Lok Sabha election, is hoping that Rahul Gandhi is able to take it past the finish line. Regional parties too have national ambitions and could leave a lasting impression on Lok Sabha election 2019.

Here are the live and latest updates from Monday (March 25):

* Actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada may join BJP. Sources say she could be given a ticket to contest from Rampur.

* CWC meet begins in New Delhi.

* Congress Working Committee meeting to take place in New Delhi to fine-tune manifesto and take stock of poll preparedness.

* Today is the last day for filing nominations.