India election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates

The second phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to take place on Thursday (April 18) and the campaigning for this phase is set to end at 5pm on Tuesday. All political parties are putting their best foot forward and are busy campaigning in order to garner maximum support for their candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to address two rallies in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on the same day. The prime minister will start his roadshow from near the Biju Patnaik International Airport and reach the public rally venue at Baramunda Ground covering Ganganagar and OUAT Square. 

PM Modi will also address two election meetings in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The first meeting is in Korba and the second meeting is in village Suma of Bhatapara in Balodabazar district. 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally at Pathanapuram and Pathanamthitta in Kerala on Tuesday. 

BJP president Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Honnali in Karnataka on Tuesday. He will then hold a road show in Tumakuru. Shah is also scheduled to address public meetings at Thrissur and Ernakulam in Kerala on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will do rallies in Bangarnanagr and Goregaon in Maharashtra, while NCP president Sharad Pawar will address a public meeting in Jalna. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address rallies in Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Chhapra in Bihar.

Hindustan Awam Morcha chief Jeetan Ram Manjhi will address public rallies in Bihar's Banka, Bhagalpur, Katihar and Purnea.  Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi will do rallies in Purnea and Katihar. Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar will address public rallies in Bhagalpur, Madhepura, Madhubani and Supual.

India election 2019, general election 2019, Lok Sabha election 2019
