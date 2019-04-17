Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodha on Wednesday

The second phase of voting for 97 Lok Sabha seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies at Akluj in Maharashtra, Himatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Wayanad in Kerala. Rahul is also contesting from this seat besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar will address rallies in Supual, Jhanjharpur and Madhepura. BJP leaders Sushil Modi and Mangal Pandey will address rallies in West Champaran, East Champaran and Chhapra. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to address rally in Begusarai and Araria.

BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh will file her nomination from Motihari. RLSP candidate Akash Singh will also file his nomination from Motihari in the presence of Shatrughan Sinha, Jeetan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday.

BJP candidate Rama Devi will file her nomination from Sheohar Lok Sabha Seat. Sitting BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal will file his nomination from West Champaran. JD(U) candidate Vaidyanath Prasad will file nomination from Valmiki Nagar LS seat.

Here are the latest and live updates from April 17 (Wednesday):

* "The point is, no one ever disputes veterans contacting or writing to the Supreme Commander...It is well within every veteran's prerogative to contact the Supreme Commander," Defence Minister Sitharaman to ANI on letter to the President signed by Armed Forces veterans

* "I think that there should be consciously somewhere in the back of our minds when we're discussing in politics - Is that what is going to be the legacy we leave for the next generation?," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told ANI

* As a part of SVEEP program a ramp walk event was orgainised by Raipur district. Many Octagenerians participated in this ramp walk event.

* EC issues notice to Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma for controversial remark on EVM.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodha on Wednesday.

* India will see Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as 'thief's wife', said BJP leader Uma Bharti (Read more)

* After Ferdous, another Bangladeshi actor spotted campaigning for TMC (Read more)

* "CEC has implemented the order given by Delhi. There is admittance at some level that polls in Tripura on 11 Apr wasn't free & fair as claimed by BJP govt in state," Pradyot Kishore, Congress on deferment of 2nd phase polling in Tripura East LS constituency.

* "BJP cannot prevent my success through this income tax raid. The raid is anti-democratic, deliberately planned and tested, and no documents have been seized," DMK candidate Kanimozhi on IT raids at the house where she is staying, in Thoothukudi.