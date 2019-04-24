Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Proud of Sadhvi Pragya, says Shivraj Chouhan

Day after voters sealed the fate of 1640 candidates in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, a high-pitched campaign trail by political parties will continue on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in West Bengal – Birbhum district's Bolpur and Nadia district's Ranaghat. He'll also hold a public meeting in Jharkhand's Lohardaga.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will travel in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, campaigning in Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Kanpur and Ujiarpur. Union Minister. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold rallies in UP's Fatehpur, Mahoba and Hamirpur.

BJP national president Amit Shah, accompanied by Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, will hold rallies in Patna, Munger and Begusarai. Uma Bharti will address two rallies in UP – Ayodhya and Faizabad's Rudauli Tanda.

In Maharashtra, Union Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a rally in Nalasopara, Nationalist Congress Party suprmeo in Nashik and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Malegaon.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will hold a rally in Kanpur, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be in UP's Hardoi.

In West Bengal, state CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee will hold roadshows in Krishnanagar and Serampore while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will campaign in Jhargram's Gopiballavpur.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will address rallies in Bihar's Madhubani, Darbhanga and Samastipur while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will campaign in Jharkhand's Palamu and Chatra.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Here are the latest developments on Wednesday, April 24

* Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that it is regrettable that the left party has not found a place in the Bihar "Mahagathbandan" (grand alliance)."It is very regrettable that we have not found a place in `mahagathbandhan`. The left and the RJD have very old relationship, both have fought together for secularism," said Sitaram Yechury.

* "You (Congress) committed 3 crimes. You defamed saffron, you meted out inhumane torture to a daughter of India, you misused laws. So I say this with full responsibility that yes BJP fielded Sadhvi Pragya against Digvijaya Singh, we're proud of her," says former MP chief minister Shivraj Chouhan, reports ANI.

* Leaders of various opposition parties on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)-VVPATs, claiming they are ridden with glitches and vulnerable to programming errors. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav question the glitches in EVM and VVPAT.