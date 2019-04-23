Akshay Kumar in a freewheeling chat with PM Narendra Modi—Watch

close

The fans are sure to enjoy this never-seen-before candid interview by Akshay.

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar a few days back shared a cryptic tweet hinting at venturing into unknown and unchartered territory. But now looks like, his cryptic tweet has been decoded. Akshay managed to have a freewheeling interview with none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akshay shared sneak peek videos of his chat on Twitter and Instagram. He wrote in the caption: “While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him!”

“Do you ever wonder whether PM Modi manages to laugh during the heat of the election campaign? You’ll get the answer tomorrow at 9am @ANI, in an informal and non-political conversation that I got the chance to do with @narendramodi ji. Do watch!”

Several B-Towners have come forward and urged everyone to vote. Recently Shah Rukh Khan released his rap song titled Karo Matdan: It's Time To Vote, requesting one and all to go out and excercise the right to vote.

 

 

