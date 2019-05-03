Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates

Top political leaders will continue with their Lok Sabha election campaigns on Friday, crisscrossing the country to woo the voters.

Top Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders are set to hold rallies across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh on May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election meetings at Hindon, Sikar and Bikaner while BJP president Amit Shah will hold a meeting on the same day in Jhunjhunu. Shah will later head for rallies in Lucknow and Jharkhand's Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold rallies in Raebareli, Banda and Fatehpur, before heading to Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also address an election meeting in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Rewa district. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will continue with her Raebareli tour, holding roadshows and meeting party workers across the Lok Sabha constituency currently held by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Upping the glam quotient, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha will hit the political trail, joining her mother and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha for a roadshow in Lucknow.

SP chief will hold a rally in Barabanki while BSP supremo Mayawati will address public meetings in Sultanpur and Siddharthnagar. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will be in New Delhi's Raghuveernagar.

More than half of the country has exercised their right to vote in the four phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha poll. The remaining fifth, sixth and seventh phase will take place on May 6, 12 and 19 respectively. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the live updates from the ground on Friday (May 3):

*A video of some Congress leaders, including former ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy and P M Narendraswamy, former legislator H C Balakrishna, Ravi Ganiga and Malavalli Shivanna at a dinner reportedly hosted by Sumalatha at a private hotel on Tuesday, has surfaced, reported news agency PTI. Sumalatha, the widow of actor-turned politician M H Ambareesh, is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Karnataka's Mandya as an independent candidate. Congress has down played the meeting.