Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee to hold rallies in West Bengal

* PM Modi is scheduled to kickstart his campaign in West Bengal on Wednesday by holding two rallies--one in Siliguri and the other in Kolkata. CM and and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee too will hold a rally, in Dinhata, in the state. The PM is scheduled to kickstart his campaign in the TMC-ruled state from Siliguri at 1 pm and will hold another rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata at 3. Banerjee, who was earlier scheduled to begin her campaign meetings on April 4 in North Bengal, has preponed it by a day to address the rally at Dinhata in Coochbehar constituency, which goes to polls in the first phase.

* BJP president Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Jammu. BJP president Amit Shah will address two mega rallies in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Shah will be campaigning for BJP candidates -- sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union minister Jitendra Singh -- seeking re-election from Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituencies.

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign for his party in Assam and Northeast on April 3. He will visit Dimapur, Nagaland, followed by Bokakhat in Kaliabor Lok Sabha Constituency and Lakhimpur LS Constituency in Assam and in Meghalaya's Shillong, where he will attend two meetings with his party and stay overnight.

* Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address poll rallies in Chhattisgarh. Chouhan's public meetings will be held in Sukma and Kondagaon districts. He will arrive at the Raipur airport around 10.30 am and leave for Sukma in a helicopter. After addressing a rally in Sukma, he will go to Kondagaon where he will address another public meeting around 1 pm. He will later return to Raipur where he will address a press conference before leaving for Bhopal.