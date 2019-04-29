Lok Sabha election 2019: Massive clashes between TMC-BJP cadres in West Bengal's Jemua during fourth phase polling

Massive clashes erupted on Monday between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres at Jemua in West Bengal. The clashes took place when the voters were observing a poll boycott in the Bardhaman - Durgapur constituency in the state.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been rushed to the spot to avert any untoward incident.

Tensions were observed in the second phase of polling in North Dinajpur's Chopra in West Bengal on April 18 too after locals alleged that bike-borne youths prevented them from casting their votes. The women of the village had also claimed that they were attacked by these bike-borne miscreants.

Locals had alleged that a lack of security forces led to the situation of unrest near the polling booth. "Since morning, we tried to go to the polling booth to cast our votes. Each time we were prevented from casting our votes. These miscreants attacked the women of the village. They beat us up so that we get afraid and go back home without casting our votes. The booth has been manned by the state police officials but there are no central forces. Had they been deployed there, we could have been able to cast our vote," a local had then said.