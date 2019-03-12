Lok Sabha election 2019: No alliance with Congress in Maharashtra, confirms Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday confirmed that there will be no alliance with Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The VBA will contest on all 48 seats in Maharashtra.

The confirmation came from VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar.

The party, which has announced the names of 22 candidates, is expected to declare names of the remaining 26 candidates by March 15.

VBA is already allied with Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, AIMIM and JD(S) in Maharashtra.

The party leader said that they had offered a seat-sharing formula to Congress, however, it didn't accept.